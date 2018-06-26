It’s impossible to describe the BioLite CampStove without sounding like you just woke up from a fever dream, but here goes nothing...

First, find some sticks just laying on the ground, then toss them into the stove and light them on fire. Built in fans kindle the flames and make them hot enough to cook with. And oh yeah, there’s also a USB port that’s powered by the heat of the flame that can charge your phone. It’s completely bonkers, and yet it works.

Of course, this also works as a regular old camp stove, and at full power it can boil a liter of water in under five minutes. It also weighs two pounds, and is about the size of a large water bottle, so it won’t take up too much space in your camping bag. Get it for an all-time low $78 at REI Garage, while supplies last, for a limited time.

Shane looked at the CampStove 2 for Gear, and while that model includes a built-in battery pack, a camp light, and a few other enhancements, I don’t think any of them are worth the price premium during this promotion.