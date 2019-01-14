Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you haven’t upgraded your router in the past 5 years, it’s time. And this deal on the Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 is worth a serious consideration.



This model packs a lot of features you’d want from a router in 2019, including app-based management, 802.11ac and smart traffic management.

And right now, you can save an additional $20 off the already-reduced price of $95 by clipping the coupon, bringing it down to just $75.