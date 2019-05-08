Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You should probably deal with that rotting tree branch before it falls on top of your car, and it’ll be cheaper than you might expect to cut down with this exclusive deal on a Sun Joe convertible electric saw. An 8.9' telescoping arm transforms it from a standard chainsaw into a pole saw, making it easy to reach overhead branches without a ladder.



Needless to say, the 6A motor isn’t going to but cutting down any redwoods, but Sun Joe says it has enough power to take down branches up to 7.5" thick. Just use promo code KJSUNJ at checkout to get it for $73. Just please, be careful, Kinja Deals assumes no liability.