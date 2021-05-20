This $70 SteelSeries Gaming Mouse Sends You Push Notifications

SteelSeries Rival 710 Mouse Image : Best Buy

Okay, you probably think you’ve seen everything when it comes to gaming mice. I mean, how much can variation can there be? Different weights, designs, button layouts, sure. But when it comes to the core idea of what a mouse is, there’s not much to change right? Sorry bucko, you’re dead wrong. The SteelSeries Rival 710 is about to mess up your entire idea of what a mouse is. That’s because it has a small, customizable OLED screen . Y ou can have Discord messages sent to it or notifications from games. You can even just throw a gif on there. Go wild. You can set up tactile alerts too to let you know when a notification comes in. If that just sounds fascinating, you can currently get it on sale for $70 at Best Buy.