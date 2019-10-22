This $7 Transparent HDTV Antenna Will Blend Into Any Wall or Window

Aukey Transparent TV Antenna | $7 | Amazon | Promo code N7KUSJTX

We post our fair share of deals on amplified HDTV antennas, but this one from Aukey has one key advantage that others lack: It’s almost entirely transparent. That means it won’t stick out like a sore thumb on your wall, and won’t block your view if you attach it to a window. Get it for $7 with promo code N7KUSJTX



Advertisement

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide first to see if this kind of antenna is likely to work where you live.