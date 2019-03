Photo: Amazon

You’re not gonna be repairing airplane engines with this mini ratchet screwdriver but for just $7 (with promo code I993Y777), it’ll certainly make common household tasks just a little bit easier on your wrists, and its 90 degree design means it can fit into some tight spots that regular screwdrivers can’t. It even includes a bit set, if you don’t already own plenty of them.