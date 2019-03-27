Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Think about all the food you’ve thrown away because you let it spoil in the fridge. Shame! Shame! Shame!

Now, this Rubbermaid FreshWorks container isn’t a full penance—it won’t work miracles—but it can keep fruits and veggies fresh for an extra day or two thanks to a unique lid that vents carbon dioxide. It’s not going to keep stuff as fresh as a FoodSaver vacuum-sealed bag, but it’s a lot less work, and at $7 for the large container, a lot cheaper.