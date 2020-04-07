This 7-Quart Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker is Down to its Lowest Price Ever

Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Slow Cooker Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Slow Cooker | $39 | Amazon

If you haven’t already equipped your kitchen with a slow cooker, there’s absolutely no excuse today. Hamilton Beach’s 7-quart cooker is just $39 at Amazon, the lowest price you’ll find. You’ll have to accept some concessions for the price tag. Namely, your options are fairly limited, though this could be seen as a positive as it’s also incredibly easy to use. There’s also no lock-on lid, but Hamilton Beach thankfully includes lid straps to make transport easier. The 7-quart size is big enough to cook a seven-pound chicken, and believe you me, that’s a lot of damn chicken.