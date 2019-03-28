It looks like something you might buy from the gift shop at a modern art museum, but Amco’s Rub-A-Way bar (now just $7) actually serves a real purpose beyond looking like a soap statue.



After you handle pungent things in the kitchen like garlic or fish, you just rub this thing around in your hands like a bar of soap. According to Amco, “the molecules in the steel bind with the sulfur molecules on your hands, thus transferring the molecules, along with the smell, to the metal and off from your hands,” which all sounds a bit hand-wavey, but it carries a 4.3 star review average from over 1,600 customers, and multiple friends have also recommended it to me personally.