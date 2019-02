Graphic: Shep McAllister

RGB lighting. 7.1 surround sound. Wired and wireless modes. Multi-source audio mixing. Shall I go on? The Logitech G933 has basically every feature you could ever want in a gaming headset, and it’s on sale for $110 today. It was cheaper around the holidays (around $100, with one short-lived dip to $95), but by any other measure, this is a good price.