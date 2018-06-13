Photo: Gizmodo

Garmin’s Vivosmart 3 does all the fitness-tracking stuff you’d expect from a wearable, including heartrate monitoring, but it adds a dimension you won’t find in competing trackers: monitoring your stress levels. And with up to five days of battery life on a charge, you can also use it as a sleep tracker. Promo code KINJAVIVO brings it down to $69 for a limited time. Nice.

