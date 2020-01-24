This $650 Super Bowl-Ready Vizio 65" Smart TV Is An Incredible Bargain

VIZIO 65" Class M-Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV | $650 | Best Buy



With 40 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $650 5" Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Plus, it works with AirPlay, which means you can use your Apple product to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and apps.