It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This 65" Samsung QLED TV Provides a Bright, Vivid Picture for Only $700

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Samsung 65" Q60 4K QLED TV | $700 | Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to see what QLED is all about, check out the Samsung Q60, with the 65-inch model dropping to an astonishingly low $700 at Amazon.

Granted, this is the 2019 model and there are newer panels since available, but the Q60 is a really good 4K TV with competitive picture quality driven by its Quantum Dot display. Combined with HDR 10+ support, you’ll get ultra-vivid color in your movies and games, plus you’ll have Samsung’s maturing smart TV platform that brings all your favorite content front and center.

Quentyn Kennemer

