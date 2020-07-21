This 65" Samsung QLED TV Provides a Bright, Vivid Picture for Only $700

Samsung 65" Q60 4K QLED TV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Samsung 65" Q60 4K QLED TV | $700 | Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to see what QLED is all about, check out the Sams ung Q60, with the 65-inch model dropping to an astonishingly low $700 at Amazon.

Granted, this is the 2019 model and there are newer panels since available, but the Q60 is a really good 4K TV with competitive picture quality driven by its Quantum Dot displa y. Combined with HDR 10+ support, you’ll get ultra- vivid color in your movies and games, plus you’ll have Samsung’s maturing smart TV platform that brings all your favorite content front and center.