Graphic: Shep McAllister

We can debate the merits of curved TVs from a picture quality perspective, but there’s no doubt they look really cool, and this 65" model is marked down to $850 right now, a whopping $450 less than usual. In fact, it’s only $50 more than the 55" version.



Walmart has it for the same price as well, with free in-store pickup, or $50 shipping.