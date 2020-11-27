It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

This 65" TCL 4K Android Smart TV Is Just $230

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday Dealsblack fridayholiday 2020
159
1
Save
TCL 65&quot; Android 4K TV | $230 | Target
TCL 65" Android 4K TV | $230 | Target
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

TCL 65" Android 4K TV | $230 | Target

With most people opting to do their holiday shopping online this year, the Black Friday deals are coming way earlier than November 27. Target has some fantastic deals right now, including this TCL 65" Android 4K TV for just $230. For a 4K television of this size, you really can’t beat this price.

Advertisement

Get it while it lasts!

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in November 2020 and was updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 11/27/2020. 

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Go Big or Go Home: Save $300 on a 75" 4K Smart TV

Saturday's Best Deals: Christmas Trees, Cat Condo, Ray-Bans, Dragon Ball Z Manga Set, Vava Dash Cam, and More

Glerups: The Best Slippers [Updated]

The Best Internal and External Hard Drives For Your PlayStation 4 - 2019 Edition