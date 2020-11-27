This 65" TCL 4K Android Smart TV Is Just $230

TCL 65" Android 4K TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

TCL 65" Android 4K TV | $230 | Target

With most people opting to do their holiday shopping online this year, the Black Friday deals are coming way earlier than November 27. Target has some fantastic deals right now, including this TCL 65" Android 4K TV for just $230. For a 4K television of this size, you really can’t beat this price.

Get it while it lasts!

