Vizio’s E-Series TVs are perfectly fine, but they lack some of the high end features of Vizio’s more expensive lines. But with the 2017 E-series sets, something interesting happened when you went above 60": A lot of those fancy features started to make cameos.



For example, this 65" 4K E-series includes local dimming, which lets an otherwise standard LED TV achieve impressive contrast, and hit surprisingly deep black levels. It’s only 12 zones, but that’s more than you get on a lot of budget TVs. It also supports HDR 10, which isn’t as good as Dolby Vision, but again, it’s better than nothing.

$600 is a great price for this set, and given that it’s last year’s model, it probably won’t be around for long.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, a 50" version is still on sale for $300, though it lacks the aforementioned local dimming and HDR.