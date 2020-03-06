This $630 Alienware R8 Desktop Deal is Otherworldly

Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop | $630 | Dell | Use the code AWR8420OFF

When I first saw this deal, I had a bit of a hard time believing it was legit. It’s an insane value, especially for a pre-built. Here’s what you’ll get:



Intel Core i5 2.90GHz processor

8GB DDR4 of RAM

256GB SSD+1TB HDD of storage



and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card

Aside from the meager amount of RAM it comes with, this gaming PC has everything you’ll want to start playing games. I currently use an Aurora R8 desktop, and I’ve been pretty happy with it. Full disclosure, the fans are a little loud but they’re easy to upgrade .

Make sure to use the promo code AFF580AW at checkout to shave about $500 off the price tag. Act fast because I highly doubt this deal will last.