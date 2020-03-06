It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

This $630 Alienware R8 Desktop Deal is Otherworldly

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsdell deals
758
Save
Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop | $630 | Dell | Use the code AWR8420OFF
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop | $630 | Dell | Use the code AWR8420OFF

When I first saw this deal, I had a bit of a hard time believing it was legit. It’s an insane value, especially for a pre-built. Here’s what you’ll get:

Advertisement
  • Intel Core i5 2.90GHz processor
  • 8GB DDR4 of RAM
  • 256GB SSD+1TB HDD of storage
  • and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card

Aside from the meager amount of RAM it comes with, this gaming PC has everything you’ll want to start playing games. I currently use an Aurora R8 desktop, and I’ve been pretty happy with it. Full disclosure, the fans are a little loud but they’re easy to upgrade.

Make sure to use the promo code AFF580AW at checkout to shave about $500 off the price tag. Act fast because I highly doubt this deal will last.

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

It's the Final Day to Save Big On Dyson Vacuums, Fans, and More

Game to Your Heart's Content With This $480 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Teach Your Kids the Meaning of "5 More Minutes" With These Visual Countdown Timers

Thursday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods, Sennheiser Headphones, Simple Modern Drinkware, and More