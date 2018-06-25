Amazon makes sound bars, because of course they do, and their 2.1 channel, 31.5" model is down to an all-time low $62 right now. This bar’s integrated subwoofer won’t give you the kind of bass you’d expect from a dedicated subwoofer that sits on the floor, but it’s better than nothing, and makes this system ideal for a bedroom TV where space is a concern.
This $62 AmazonBasics Sound Bar Is Perfect For Your Bedroom TV
Amazon makes sound bars, because of course they do, and their 2.1 channel, 31.5" model is down to an all-time low $62 right now. This bar’s integrated subwoofer won’t give you the kind of bass you’d expect from a dedicated subwoofer that sits on the floor, but it’s better than nothing, and makes this system ideal for a bedroom TV where space is a concern.