Photo: Walmart

All right: Stop, collaborate, and listen. Ice is back with this cool toy invention. Kids will grab ahold of it tightly, play with this hockey set daily and nightly. Will they ever stop? Yo, I don’t know. Maybe turn off the lights and make them play in real snow? (And ice! Ice, baby.)



Now, here is some information that’s hard to fit into the lyric format. At $19, the PlayMobil NHL Hockey Arena is an absolute steal. It’s usually $60! It’s unlikely you’ll find a better deal on a gift for a kid who’s into hockey. (Trust me, I’ve been looking.)