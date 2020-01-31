This $6 TACKLIFE Electric Arc Lighter Is Baby

It's all consuming.
Ana Suarez
TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 3QL3I2S7
By now, if you read Kinja Deals on the daily, you know that I love my TACKLIFE arc lighter. You also probably know we love to call things Baby. Well, look at this baby. The TACKLIFE ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter is small and it is baby. Get it now for $6 on Amazon when you use promo code 3QL3I2S7. This little baby lighter is so adorable and has 300 sparks, so you can light up those candles 300 times and live your best life.

