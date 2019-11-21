It's all consuming.
This $6 Sponge Can Clean All Of Your Awkwardly-Shaped Glasses and Dishes

Ana Suarez
Full Circle Crystal Clear Bamboo Sponge | $6 | Amazon | Clip the 20% off coupon
Photo: Amazon
Full Circle Crystal Clear Bamboo Sponge | $6 | Amazon | Clip the 20% off coupon

Don’t you hate washing dishes and feeling like you can’t get the gunk off of things on your own? There are plenty of dishware items that are too oddly shaped for a typical scrubber or sponge. This Full Circle Crystal Clear Bamboo Sponge has a bamboo handle that lets you reach all of the nooks and crannies you need to when washing dishes. The sponge is only $6 on Amazon when you clip the 20% off coupon.

