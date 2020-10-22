This 6-Quart Pressure Cooker Crock-Pot is Just $40 Today Only

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker | $40 | Best Buy



Fall and winter are the prime seasons for the crockpot . I grew up with a mom that had a very cool retro one from the 70s and she made almost everything during the cold months in it. If you’ve ever wondered about cooking with a crockpot I highly suggest it. And if you can get it for a great price what not? Take 60% off this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for the rest of the day at Best Buy.

Advertisement

The crockpot is a pretty versatile appliance and can make a million different things. I guess that’s how it got its multi-cooker name. With 4 one-touch cooking settings, it is easy to operate no matter your needs. You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and/or steam. There are 8 meal settings so pull out grandma’s banana bread recipe or your dad’s masterpiece for buffalo chicken dip. I have a cousin who almost exclusively cooks with her crockpot. And I get it. These are all-in-one machines that make dishes 70% faster than traditional cooking. This size is perfect for a big fam or if you love to meal prep. It’s simple to clean out and stays locked until pressure is released to keep you safe. And you’re saving $60.

This item ships for free.



Advertisement