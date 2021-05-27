This 6-Quart Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker is $30 off Right Now

Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker | $80 | Best Buy



Winter is the prime season for the crockpot. I grew up with a mom that had a very cool retro one from the 70s, and she made almost everything in it. If you’ve ever wondered about cooking with a crockpot, I highly suggest it. And if you can get it for a great price, what not? Take $30 off this Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker that’s at Best Buy.

The crockpot is a pretty versatile appliance and can make a million different things. I guess that’s how it got its multi-cooker name. With one-touch cooking settings, it is easy to operate no matter your needs. You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and/or steam. I have a cousin who almost exclusively cooks with her crockpot. And I get it. These are all-in-one machines make concocting dishes a million times faster than traditional cooking. This size is perfect for a big fam or if you love to meal prep. It’s simple to clean out and stays locked until pressure is released to keep you safe.

