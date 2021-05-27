It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This 6-Quart Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker is $30 off Right Now

Sheilah Villari
Winter is the prime season for the crockpot. I grew up with a mom that had a very cool retro one from the 70s, and she made almost everything in it. If you’ve ever wondered about cooking with a crockpot, I highly suggest it. And if you can get it for a great price, what not? Take $30 off this Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker that’s at Best Buy.

The crockpot is a pretty versatile appliance and can make a million different things. I guess that’s how it got its multi-cooker name. With one-touch cooking settings, it is easy to operate no matter your needs. You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and/or steam. I have a cousin who almost exclusively cooks with her crockpot. And I get it. These are all-in-one machines make concocting dishes a million times faster than traditional cooking. This size is perfect for a big fam or if you love to meal prep. It’s simple to clean out and stays locked until pressure is released to keep you safe.

This item ships for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari in October 2020 and updated with new information on 05/27/2021. 

