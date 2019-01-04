Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you keep telling yourself you should buy an Instant Pot, today’s the day to pull the trigger, as the 6 qt. Plus model is on sale for less than the cost of the 3 quart version.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s deal is over $30 less than usual, and while we saw better deals around Black Friday, this is still a good bargain if you didn’t have an Instant Pot waiting for you under the tree.