Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

A perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who ever dabbles in electrical work, Sperry’s outlet tester uses a series of three lights and an easy-to-read chart to make sure you avoid any shocking surprises. At under $6, it’s near the best price we’ve ever seen, albeit as an Add-On Item.