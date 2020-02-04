This $6 Berrylicious Container Keeps All Your Small Fruits Super Fresh!

Prepworks Berry Keeper Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Prepworks Berry Keeper | $6 | Amazon

Let’s be honest, when you buy produce for the week sometimes you don’t wind up getting to taste those fresh flavors until a couple of days later. With Prepworks Berry Keeper that’s down to a low, low $6, you’re essentially saving another $6 and the annoyance of having to throw away squishy strawberries from your fridge you were absolutely planning on using in your smoothies.

The berry container also prevents bruises and has an adjustable vent to regulate air circulation, while the added water reservoir provides moisture. It’s almost like your berries were never picked, we love to see it! On top of that, the hard plastic container is dishwasher-safe. So you should definitely get your hands on one of these before they’re all gone, and while you’re at it, grab a $10 lettuce container that’s on sale too!