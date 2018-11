Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

A finalist in our inexpensive office chair co-op, the Gaiam balance ball chair has a rare discount to under $60 today. This chair can help improve your core strength and balance, and stop you slouching, all while you’re sitting at your desk.



There are bunch of colors to pick from, and although this isn’t the best price we’ve seen on these chairs, it is a good $10 off the usual.