Sharp 58" Class 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision | $320 | Walmart

Want a giant TV but don’t want to spend a whole lot? Right now, Walmart is discounting this 58" 4K Sharp set down to a low $320. It has a lot of features you’d want in a TV, including Dolby Vision, 2160p resolution, built-in Chromecast, and dimming across 192 zones. And FYI, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.