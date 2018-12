Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Do instant film cameras make any practical sense in the age of smartphones? Not really, but neither do vinyl records or Star Trek TV shows, and they’ve both made strong comebacks.



Today only, $40 (down from $70) gets you a Fujifilm Instax Mini camera, plus some rainbow film to get started, in the color of your choice. Just make sure you take pictures of your pictures, and put them on Instagram so everyone can enjoy them.