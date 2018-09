Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $300. It even has HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while it doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—it does have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.