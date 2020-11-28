This 512GB microSD Card for the Nintendo Switch Is Only 38% off for Cyber Monday

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Card $80 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Card | $80 | Amazon

You can have storage in style that features a leaf from Animal Crossing for your Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

With 512GB of storage, it’s a fantastic card that can store hundreds of games, which means you won’t need to swap this for bigger storage for a long while.

Advertisement

The read speeds go up to 100MB/s while write speeds are up to 90MB/s, so any loading screens you may see will be gone in a near-instant.