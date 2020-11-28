It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

This 512GB microSD Card for the Nintendo Switch Is Only 38% off for Cyber Monday

Daryl Baxter
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Card | $80 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Card | $80 | Amazon

You can have storage in style that features a leaf from Animal Crossing for your Nintendo Switch.

With 512GB of storage, it’s a fantastic card that can store hundreds of games, which means you won’t need to swap this for bigger storage for a long while.

The read speeds go up to 100MB/s while write speeds are up to 90MB/s, so any loading screens you may see will be gone in a near-instant.

