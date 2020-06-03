This 512GB microSD Card Can Store All Your Games and Plenty More, and It's Only $65 Right Now

TeamGroup 512GB microSD card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

TeamGroup 512GB microSD card | $65 | NewEgg

Getting your hands on a Switch is tough right now, but if you’ve managed to grab one, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got enough storage to keep the games going. The more storage you buy upfront, the less you’ll have to worry about it later, so maybe skip the 64GB card and grab something that can hold a bit more. This 512GB microSD card from TeamGroup is down to $65 on NewEgg for Father’s Day, and it should be enough to store all your games and saves without stress.

