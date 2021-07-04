It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This $51 Dashcam Records Front, Rear, and Interior Views for Extra Peace of Mind on the Road

Stack a clippable coupon with a 35% off promo code for this Lamonke three-channel dashcam

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
LAMONKE 3 Channel Dashcam | $51 | Amazon | Clip coupon + 35E5E1QJ

Want extra peace of mind on the road? You can feel secure in the knowledge that your interior and exterior views are covered by this LAMONKE 3 channel dashcam, yours for just $51 right now.

To get that lovely deal price, clip the coupon below the original $85 price and add coupon code 35E5E1QJ at checkout.

This Lamonke dashcam captures roadside incidents in up to 1080p, capturing both front and rear exterior views. You can see the footage clearly on its 2-inch display, and can even set the cam to motion detection mode when parked. This way, the cam will automatically start recording once it detects motion within a certain range, giving you added security as your little parking monitor.

The code 35E5E1QJ is only good until July 8, so use it while you can!

Elizabeth Lanier

