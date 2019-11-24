This 500GB Samsung SSD Is Cheaper Than Ever Ahead of Black Friday

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD | $60 | Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently marked down to $60 , an all-time low.

It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.