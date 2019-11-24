It's all consuming.
This 500GB Samsung SSD Is Cheaper Than Ever Ahead of Black Friday

Tercius
Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD | $60 | Amazon
Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently marked down to $60, an all-time low.

It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Tercius
