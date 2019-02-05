Grab some friends and find a trail, because this eight-person tent from Ozark Trail is just $50 right now. With room for eight sleeping bags or two queen air mattresses, it includes a built-in mud mat, a removable room divider, and even separate doors for the two rooms so you can come and go without disturbing everyone.
This $50 Tent Can Divide Into Two Rooms With Separate Front Doors
