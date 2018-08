Graphic: Shep McAllister

This patio umbrella doesn’t just block the sun; it actually absorbs it with a solar panel on top of the pole, and then uses that power to run LED lights on the underside, making this the rare umbrella that’s useful at night as well. Get it for $50 in the color of your choice with promo code BCP10.