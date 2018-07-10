Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Corsair K66 is one of the most stripped-down models of Corsair’s reader-favorite K-series mechanical keyboards, but it has the one feature that really matters: Genuine Cherry MX Red switches. It’s not backlit, but with its clean design and quiet keys, it’d be ideal for use in an office environment. So buy it for an all-time low $55, then tell your boss you’re expensing it.

