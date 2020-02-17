It's all consuming.
This $50 Jump Starter Works on Trucks, Tractors, and Yachts

Gabe Carey
Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter | $50 | Amazon | Promo code N9EX9Q5M

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for almost 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo starter pictured here.

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $80. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Until February 20, however, you can net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $50 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code N9EX9Q5M at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or your phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 15,000mAh power bank functionality.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

