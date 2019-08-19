Photo: Amazon

Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa | $50 | Amazon

Intex has quietly been making inflatable versions of...everything. And while you might be most familiar with their novelty pool floats, today’s deal is an inflatable you can use all year long.



Yes. Behold the inflatable sectional. Gaze upon it, and despair.

I’m by no means suggesting that this should be your main couch. But it could act as additional seating (both indoors and out) when you have lots of guests coming over. You could bring it to a friend’s house. You could set it up in the parking lot for a tailgate. It’s down to $50 today on Amazon, within a few cents of an all-time low, so at least when people give you weird looks about it, you can laugh nervously and tell them you bought it ironically.