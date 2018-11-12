Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Life is full of conflicting desires. Like, you don’t want to sacrifice valuable kitchen counter space to ugly, bulky appliances, but you also don’t want to have to dig your coffee maker out of the cabinet every morning when you wake up. A task like that is not meant to be taken on before you’re caffeinated.



Behold the Keurig K-Compact K-Cup Coffee Maker for just $50 at Walmart. It’s sleek enough to be tolerable as a kitchen fixture, and it’s also available in red and turquoise, if you dig colorful appliances as a decor choice. Does it make coffee as good as an Aeropress or a a $1,000 DeLonghi? No. But it takes like a minute and you have to push one button, which is a perfectly valid trade off.

