Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

At some point in your life, you may need to entertain guests, and nothing says, “I have my shit together,” like a cheese board. And no cheese board says it louder and more obnoxiously than this specific cheese board, down to $50 on Amazon.

The Bambüsi Bamboo Cheese Board is worth the investment, as it contains a special, secret drawer for its included classy, bamboo/stainless-steel cheese knives. Your company will be impressed, and no one even has to know that you are planning to eat the leftover cheese alone, straight from the block at 2 a.m. in utter darkness, save for a single shaft of light emanating from your refrigerator.