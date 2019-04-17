Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There’s nothing particularly Switch-specific about Anker’s Nintendo Switch-branded battery packs—they’re basically just USB-C Power Delivery battery packs with a Nintendo seal of approval—but that doesn’t mean they aren’t good. In fact, the smaller 13,400mAh model is a pretty unique size for a Power Delivery battery pack, and it’s cheaper than ever today on Amazon.

At 22.5W, the USB-C port on this battery pack is a little slower than the 30W port you’d find on some larger batteries, but it should still be fast enough to charge a Switch while you play it in handheld mode, as well as phones, tablets, and even some laptops. It’s also perfectly sized for keeping your stuff charged on a medium-length domestic flight. For comparison, Anker’s flagship 26,800mAh battery pack has power for days, but it takes up a lot of space in your personal item.

The battery has sold for $70 almost exclusively since it came out, but today, you can get it for just $50.