Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl | $5 | Amazon

Not ashamed to say I still eat cereal often at my age and chances are, you do too if you clicked into this article. If you hate when your cereal gets all soggy after sitting in milk for longer than two minutes, we feel your pain. This Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl with SpongeBob’s beautiful face is only $5 on Amazon. You can keep your cereal and milk separate so every bite is crunchy and delicious.