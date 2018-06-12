Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $37 today, and a $5 coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.

