Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
We’ve seen keychain multitools before. We’ve even seen keychain multitools for $5. But Lansky’s is the first we’ve ever seen that includes a built-in knife sharpener.
We shouldn’t be surprised—this is the company behind the ultra-popular BladeMedic after all—but even if you don’t use that v-sharpener very often, the built-in bottle opener, screwdrivers, letter opener and ruler should get plenty of regular use. Just note that it’s an Add-On item, so you’ll need to order it as part of a larger Amazon purchase.