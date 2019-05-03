Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen keychain multitools before. We’ve even seen keychain multitools for $5. But Lansky’s is the first we’ve ever seen that includes a built-in knife sharpener.



We shouldn’t be surprised—this is the company behind the ultra-popular BladeMedic after all—but even if you don’t use that v-sharpener very often, the built-in bottle opener, screwdrivers, letter opener and ruler should get plenty of regular use. Just note that it’s an Add-On item, so you’ll need to order it as part of a larger Amazon purchase.