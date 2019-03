Photo: Amazon

For an all-time low $100, you can stash 4TB worth of music, movies, photos, and other files on this WD portable hard drive. And best of all, it’s a USB-C drive, so you won’t have to keep relying on dongles to plug it into your modern laptop. And if you do want to plug it into an older machine, it even includes a USB-A-to-C adapter in the box.