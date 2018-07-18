This 4TB desktop hard drive from WD dropped to $80 for Prime Day, and amazingly enough, it’s still on sale for that all-time low price. Because this is a desktop drive, it’ll need to be plugged into an AC outlet to function, but you can’t do much better than $20 per terabyte.
This 4TB Hard Drive Is Still Listed At Its $80 Prime Day Price
