WD Elements 4TB Desktop Hard Drive | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 4TB desktop hard drive from WD dropped to $80 for Prime Day, and amazingly enough, it’s still on sale for that all-time low price. Because this is a desktop drive, it’ll need to be plugged into an AC outlet to function, but you can’t do much better than $20 per terabyte.