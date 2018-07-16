Need a bunch of extra storage for your PS4, Xbox One, or PC? This 4TB external drive from WD doesn’t require an extra power cord, and it’s marked down to just $96 for Prime members right now. It even includes both USB-C and USB-C cables, so you can plug it into just about anything.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This 4TB External Hard Drive Is Just $96 For Prime Members
Need a bunch of extra storage for your PS4, Xbox One, or PC? This 4TB external drive from WD doesn’t require an extra power cord, and it’s marked down to just $96 for Prime members right now. It even includes both USB-C and USB-C cables, so you can plug it into just about anything.