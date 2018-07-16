WD My Passport 4TB External Drive | $96 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a bunch of extra storage for your PS4, Xbox One, or PC? This 4TB external drive from WD doesn’t require an extra power cord, and it’s marked down to just $96 for Prime members right now. It even includes both USB-C and USB-C cables, so you can plug it into just about anything.