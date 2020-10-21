Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
This 4K Samsung Set Is 82 Inches and Only $1,400

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Samsung 82&quot; RU8000 4K HDR Smart TV | $1,400 | Amazon
TV prices can be downright offensive once you hit 75" and beyond, but with the holiday shopping season in full swing, we’re seeing massive discounts on massive panels. Take this Samsung RU8000, for instance. It’s an 82-inch set with 4K HDR10+. There’s no Dolby Vision or Atmos support, sadly, but you’ll still get a great picture thanks to a VA panel packed with billions of accurate colors and deep blacks. You’ll also enjoy Samsung’s much-improved smart TV platform, which supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands to find your favorite content using the included OneRemote. This set has hovered around $1,600 in recent times, but the latest discount brings it down to a new low at $1,400.

Quentyn Kennemer

