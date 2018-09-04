Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $45 today. It has dropped to $37.50 on a few occasions (mostly Logitech Gold Boxes), but otherwise, this is a great deal.